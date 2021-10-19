Kentucky’s positivity rate continues decline, other indicators slightly rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – While new cases and other COVID indicators rose in Kentucky, the positivity rate continues to go down.

In Tuesday’s report, the state reported 1,786 new COVID cases, including 423 in people 18 and under. The state now has recorded 728,860 cases since March 2020.

The positivity rate continued its decline to 7.17% compared to to 7.36% on Monday.

Deaths went down slightly as Tuesday reported 29 new deaths. The state now has lost 9,425 people to COVID-related causes.

However, the other key indicators of COVID in the Commonwealth saw more increases.

Hospitalizations were up to 1,202 compared to Monday’s 1,193.

The number of people in intensive care rose to 355, up from 337 on Monday.

People on ventilators also saw a small increase on Tuesday to 226, higher than 219 on Monday.