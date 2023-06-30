Kentucky’s Distinguished Young Woman competes in Nationals

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) — One stage, three nights of competition, 50 participants and over $100,000 in scholarships. This is Distinguished Young Women Nationals.

Kentucky’s DYW, Claire Martin, traveled to Mobile, Alabama for the competition.

Claire won Clark county’s program and then the state program.

“That was insane, I had 26 other girls who were rooting for me,” said Claire.

After flying to mobile, Claire stayed with a host family for two weeks across the bay in Daphne.

When not practicing for the program the girls were able to explore Mobile.

“We got to go to a couple of different sites around Mobile, including the beach at Dauphin Island, and some of the museums and learn about the history,” said Claire.

While Claire did not win any physical money, she says she was awarded so much more than anything money could buy, like her new friends and memories.

One of her favorite memories is the oyster eating contest at Wintzell’s Oyster House.

“I went into that competition very confident that I could win and I came away eating 41 oysters in 2 minutes,” said Claire. “But the best thing about is watching the video, I see all the girls rooting for me in the background and cheering me on, because they were so confident in me and my skills of oyster eating.”

Claire is now back in Kentucky and can not wait for Clark county’s program for 2024.

She encourages all girls to participate in this program.

Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program for girls in their senior year of high school.

Participants take part in an interview, physical fitness routine, talent and self expression.

There are county and state programs.