Kentucky’s 24 hours of giving returns May 10

The annual Kentucky Gives Day online campaign raises money for more than 250 charities in the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Nonprofit organizations from across the commonwealth will participate in the tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 10. The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website: www.kygives.org.

The 258 participating nonprofits are 501(c)(3) charities representing human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment, and more from across Kentucky. Donors can find a list of all organizations at www.kygives.org, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit. Fundraising totals will be updated in real time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #kygives22. A new heat map feature will add friendly competition to the online event, showing which Kentucky counties are represented by donors. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day and many of the organizations have secured matching gifts as a donor incentive. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is also providing prize incentives to participating nonprofits in their region.

The event has raised $3.5 million in its nine-year history and hopes to mark the 10-year milestone with a record-breaking day of giving. During the 2021 event, Kentuckians came together to help 219 nonprofits raise over $721,385.

“Kentucky’s nonprofit sector is resilient, and they need every tool available to them to raise funds to address the increased demand for services, lost revenue, shrinking donations, workforce shortages, increased expenses, and loss of volunteers they’ve been facing,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network. According to the Year-End Health of the Sector Survey conducted by KNN, responding nonprofits continue to report an increase in the demand for services and increased costs, with many still experiencing lost revenue. The challenges not only impact the nonprofit sector – the state’s third largest private sector employer – the challenges ultimately impact the communities and Kentuckians nonprofits serve, with many organizations reporting long waiting lists for critical programs and services. “We urge all Kentuckians to mark their calendars for May 10 and plan to participate in this powerful and fun day of action by donating to the causes you care about and find new ones too – these organizations serving you, me, and our communities need our support,” added Clore.

The event is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and the LG&E and KU Foundation, and media partners supporting the event include WKQQ, WHAS, WLAP, WBUL and Kentucky News Network. For more information about Kentucky Gives Day, visit www.kygives.org.