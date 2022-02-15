Kentucky Women’s Tennis sweeps Indiana and Remains Undefeated

UK Tennis team matches best start in program history

LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – The Kentucky women’s tennis team recorded its second consecutive sweep on Tuesday at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center, taking down Indiana in a convincing 4-0 decision.

Following the win, the Wildcats improve to 9-0 on the year to match their best start since the 2009 season. The Hoosiers fall to 5-2.

The Wildcats began the match on a high note by claiming the doubles point for the seventh time this season. Fiona Arrese and Florencia Urrutia defeated their second ranked opponent of the year, besting No. 27 Laura Masic and Lara Schneider in a 6-2 outcome on court one to extend their doubles record to 5-1.

Soon after Arrese and Urrutia won their doubles match, the tandem of Lidia Gonzalez and Carlota Molina took down Sayda Hernandez and Rose Hu, 6-0, on the third court to clinch the point for Kentucky. The pair now own a 4-1 mark in doubles action through the first nine matches.

Arrese was quickly back at it to give the home team another point, besting Alex Staiculescu 6-2, 6-4 on court three while moving to 8-1 in singles on the year. Moments later, Molina topped Schneider in a 6-0, 6-2 decision on the second court to extend the Wildcats’ lead by three.

Playing on court four, Urrutia secured the win for Kentucky after knocking off Mila Mejic 7-6(1), 6-2. Not only did she earn the second clinching point of her Wildcat career, but she also improved her singles record to a perfect 8-0.

Kentucky is back in action on Friday, Feb. 18 to host Ohio State at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center with first serve set for 4 p.m. ET. The tilt with the Buckeyes will mark the Wildcats’ fourth contest in a challenge stretch of six home matches in seven days.