Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday.

A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of probation, take part in 60 hours of community service and pay a $1,500 fine, according to court records.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty after being charged earlier this year with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, a misdemeanor that many of the more than 850 capitol riot defendants have faced.

Vincent was charged in February before being arrested in Louisville a month later, and told the Courier Journal that she had “no excuse” for her actions that day.