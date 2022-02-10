Kentucky Wildlife Center to launch monthly adoption campaign

Herbie the groundhog to launch campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Wildlife Center (KWC) is launching a monthly campaign to help animals get adopted.

According to a post on social media by KWC, “Each month the Kentucky Wildlife Center will feature one of our permanent resident animals for adoption.”

Herbie, a groundhog and educational ambassador at KWC, is kicking off the monthly campaign.

According to KWC, “She just celebrated her 7 month birthday the day before Groundhog’s Day! She was found, just after weaning, on the side of the highway. She unfortunately had an injury to a back foot and the decision was made that she would not be an ideal release candidate. She interacts with the staff daily to make it easier for her to represent her Wild cousins when she ventures out on education programs.”

For more information on the adoption program, email t.wurm@kywildlife.org.

Watch the full video clip HERE. You can find more information about the Kentucky Wildlife Center HERE.