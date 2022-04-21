Kentucky unemployment rate down in most counties

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.8%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Unemployment rates rose in nine Kentucky counties, fell in 110 counties, and stayed the same in Breathitt County between March 2021 and March 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.8%. It was followed by Scott County, 3%; Boone, Fayette and Todd counties, 3.1% each; Harrison and Jessamine counties, 3.2% each; Logan and Simpson counties, 3.3% each; and Anderson, Caldwell, Campbell, Cumberland, Green Kenton, Madison and Monroe counties, 3.4% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.2%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 8.8%; Elliott County, 8.6%; Martin County, 8%; Carter County, 7.6%; Lewis County, 7.5%; Leslie County, 7.2%; Harlan and Owsley counties, 6.9% each; and Johnson and Knott counties, 6.5% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.2% for March 2022, and 3.8% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2022 unemployment rate was released on April 14, 2022, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=553.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.