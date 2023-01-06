Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds.

The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration.

The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount and a place for a signature. It also says “Registration Fee Voucher” in the top center. Papers with the check include a phone number and “operating hours.”

These checks are not valid and can’t be used to pay for your registration; don’t sign them, mail them in or call the number listed.

If you get one, you’re advised to throw it away.