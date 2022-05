Kentucky Transportation Cabinet funds emergency road aid for Cave City

Aid is for Grinstead Mill Road

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced today that the City of Cave City in Barren County will receive $62,160 in Road Aid Emergency Funds for slide repair on Grinstead Mill Road. The City of Cave City will be responsible for administering the work.

The road work that is happening on Grinstead Mill Road is located a half mile north of KY 70.