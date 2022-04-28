Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down challenge to Marsy’s Law

The law was challenged by a group of criminal defense lawyers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a challenge to Marsy’s Law.

The law grants rights to crime victims, such as being notified of court hearings and being able to speak at a hearing that could involve a plea, release from jail or sentencing’s.

The law was challenged by criminal defense attorneys who argued state lawmakers failed to follow the correct steps to get the proposed law on the ballot. The Supreme Court ruled the challenge “lacked a constitutional standing.”

Voters approved the law in a constitutional amendment in 2019, but it was struck down by the Kentucky Supreme Court, ruling the language on the ballot was too vague.

A revised constitutional amendment was passed by voters in 2020.