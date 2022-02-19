Kentucky STUNT falls twice in inaugural matches Friday

DALLAS, Tex. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky STUNT team began play in its inaugural season on Friday at the Dallas Baptist University Tournament.

The Cats opened with a daunting task, facing defending national champion California Baptist, in the opening game. The experienced Lancers took control early and went on to a 21-0 win.

UK’s second game of the day was against last year’s national runner-up, Oklahoma Baptist. Facing another team with quite a bit of experience, the Cats lost 19-0 to complete their first day of action.

The competition continues on Saturday as the Cats play Texas at 10 a.m. ET. The tournament will wrap up Saturday afternoon as Kentucky faces off against host Dallas Baptist at 3:00 p.m. ET.