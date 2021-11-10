Kentucky State University Presidential Search Committee members announced

Committee includes, faculty, staff, student representatives

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State University Board of Regents announced Wednesday, Nov. 10, that the presidential search committee members have been submitted to the search committee chair, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education Vice President and General Counsel Travis Powell.

Members representing Kentucky State University were selected through election processes through the Faculty Senate, Staff Senate and Student Government Association. Elections were held in a confidential and secure manner.

The faculty representatives are Dr. Jens Hannemann and Dr. Peter Smith. Staff members elected to serve are Christopher Cribbs and Paul Cable. Student representatives include Savion Briggs and Jiya Alcorn.

Members selected to represent the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association include President Richard Graves and Donald Lyons. Community members appointed by CPE include Katrisha Waldridge and Paul Thompson.

To assist the presidential search committee, the KSU Board of Regents approved the selection of the experienced search firm, Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting, through an RFP process.

The presidential search committee’s charge is to conduct a search process to identify the Kentucky State University presidency finalists. The search committee shall prepare a report for the Board of Regents that will provide a summary of the search process. In addition, the committee shall identify and evaluate candidates for president that will include the strengths and areas of concern of each of the finalist candidates in an unranked format and make a recommendation to the Board of Regents of no more than three, but not less than two finalists.

Additional information about the first meeting and public forums will be made available when the presidential search committee finalizes details. Regular updates from the presidential search committee will be provided throughout the process and will be found on the Kentucky State University presidential search website, which is forthcoming.