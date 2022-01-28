Kentucky State Police searching for missing Perry County man

Man last seen in July 2021

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, is continuing its search for a missing Perry County man last seen July 19, 2021.

Dustin B. Sexton, 35, of Hazard was reported missing by family members on September 11, 2021. Sexton is described as standing 5’11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of Sexton, they are urged to call Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, at 606-435-6069. This missing person case remains under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.