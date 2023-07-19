Kentucky State Police releases annual crime report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During a Team Kentucky update on Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. spoke about the annual crime report, released by the Kentucky State Police.

“Any single report of homicide or robbery or other violent crime is too many,” said Commissioner Burnett. “But it shows how law enforcement in Kentucky have worked so hard to bring these numbers down from 2021.”

The report has a total of 23 categories. The top ones including assault, human trafficking and child pornography.

“Of the 23 categories, 16 saw a decrease in arrests and 18 saw a decrease in crimes reported,” said Gov. Beshear. “The data shows a 6.9% decrease in homicide arrests and a 33% decrease in reports of that crime.”

KSP says the lower numbers are because they have more officers now, plus new systems and technologies.

One of those systems is the national incident base reporting system, which is used by the FBI, and Kentucky is one of the first to transition to this system.

Commissioner Burnett says while they know crimes still exist, they are consistently looking for new technology to make Kentucky safer.

“When you look at this crime report in 2022 as compared to 2021,” said Gov. Beshear. “You see that they are professional, that they are affective, and the more of them that we have, the more work we can do to reduce crime. The more kids we can keep safe.”