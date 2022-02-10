Kentucky State Police make arrest in sexual assault investigation

KSP says victim was 16-year-old girl
Steve Rogers,

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 66-year-old Worthville, Ky., man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Melvin Davis is charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy following an investigation and multiple interviews that began with a report from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Davis remains in the Carroll County Detention Center. No bond has been set, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

Categories: News, State News
Tags: , , ,

Related