Kentucky State Police make arrest in sexual assault investigation

KSP says victim was 16-year-old girl

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 66-year-old Worthville, Ky., man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Melvin Davis is charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy following an investigation and multiple interviews that began with a report from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Davis remains in the Carroll County Detention Center. No bond has been set, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.