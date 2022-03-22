Kentucky State Police investigating Pike County shooting

Victim taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

South Williamson, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post says it received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the South Williamson community of Pike County on Monday, March 21, 2022.

KSP troopers and investigators responded to New Camp Road and discovered one man had been shot. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicated an altercation led to Jimmy Crabtree allegedly discharging a firearm and striking Phillip May. State Police say May was transported to a nearby hospital to seek medical attention for non-life threatening injuries.