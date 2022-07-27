Kentucky State Police investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

According to state police, 41-year-old Michael Fillmore died due to his injuries

NANCY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –At approximately 2:12 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on the Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County. This accident resulted in one fatality.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2002 Buick Park Avenue operated by Michael A. Fillmore, 41 years old of Hemet, CA, was traveling on west on the Cumberland Parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of a 2002 Ford Ranger operated by Roy C. Nicholas, 19 years old of Nancy, Ky. The Third vehicle in the collision was a 2015 Freightliner operated by William V. Galloway, 40 years old of Charlette, TN. The Commercial Vehicle that Galloway was operating was struck by both other vehicles.

As a result of the collision, Michael A. Fillmore suffered fatal injuries, Fillmore was pronounced deceased by the Pulaski County Coroner’s office. The other parties involved in the accident were treated for minor injuries and released. An autopsy is scheduled for Fillmore in Frankfort at the state medical office.

KSP Post 11 Trooper Shane Bowling is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 and Post 15 Personnel and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Pulaski County SRT, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Eubank Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner’s office.