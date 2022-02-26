Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Rockcastle County.

According to KSP the crash happened Friday around 3:20 p.m. on Dysart Way and Old Somerset Road.

KSP says an investigation was done that found that Stacey Day of Mount Vernon was driving east on Dysart Way when she lost control of her car.

Her car crossed the center line and collided into another car driven by Mary Durham of Mount Vernon was driving west.

Durham was taken to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where was pronounced dead.

Durham’s passenger, Devin Miller of Mount Vernon and Stacy Day were also taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.