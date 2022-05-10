Kentucky State Police investigating deadly collision in Bath County

State Police say 65-year-old William Shields of Sharpsburg was killed in the crash

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say it’s investigating the Friday, May 6 deadly two vehicle collision that happened on KY 36, west of Owingsville in Bath County. According to State Police, 18-year-old Kenneth Hobbs, of Carlisle, was driving east on KY 36 in a 2000 Chevy S-10. State Police say 65-year-old William Shields of Sharpsburg, was driving west on KY 36 in a 1997 Dodge pickup.

According to State Police, Hobbs collided with Shields’ vehicle. State police say Shields was pronounced deceased by Bath County Coroner Andrew Owens. According to State Police, Hobbs was transported to St. Joe Hospital by Bath County EMS then transferred to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Kentucky State Police was assisted by Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Bath County EMS, and Bath County Fire and Rescue.

