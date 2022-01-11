Kentucky State Police investigates fatal collision in Harlan County

Husband and wife killed in afternoon accident

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – On January 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from Harlan City Police Department requesting assistance with a fatal collision that occurred on U.S.421 and Ky 840.

KSP Det. Rodney Sturgill and Det. Andy Soltess responded to investigate.

Initial investigation indicates a 2006 Ford F-250 operated by Perry Phillip, of Pennington Gap, Va., was traveling south on U.S.421. A 2018 Jeep driven by 72-year-old Arch Wolfe, of Baxter, and his wife, 70-year-old Joyce Wolfe, of Baxter, had just made a left turn off Ky 840 onto U.S. 421, troopers said.

The Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by the F-250 pick-up. Both Mr. and Mrs. Wolfe were pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County Deputy Coroner.

Phillip was transported to Harlan County Hospital by private vehicle for minor injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected into the collision, troopers said KSP Det. Rodney Sturgill is continuing to investigate. Also assisted at the scene were Harlan City Police Dept., Harlan County Sheriff’s Dept., Harlan County Fire Dept. and Life Guard.