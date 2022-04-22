Kentucky State Police investigate fatal motorcycle collision in Henry County

Investigators say the motorcycle crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck

Port Royal, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– On Thursday April 21, 2022 Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call in reference to an injury accident at 7:26 pm. The location was Port Royal Road(KY 193) at Vance Road(KY 1361).

Kentucky State Police Troopers from Post 5 responded to the scene. According to KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a motorcycle failed to navigate a bend in the roadway causing him to cross the center line and strike an oncoming pickup truck head on.

The operator of the motorcycle was Paul Webster, a 52 year old male of Hopkinsville. Mr. Webster succumbed to his injuries during transport to the hospital. The operator of the pickup, Josh Pyles a 37 year old male of Turner Station was not injured nor was his passenger David Pyles a 58 year old male of Turner Station.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 5. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Henry County Sheriff Office, Campbellsburg Fire Department, and Henry County EMS,