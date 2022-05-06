Kentucky State Police investigate fatal collision in Nicholas County

87-year-old woman killed in crash with tractor trailer

Dry Ridge, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – According to Kentucky State Police, on Friday May 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Trooper Justin Corlis responded to a fatal collision at U.S. 68 (Maysville Rd) and KY 32 in Nicholas County.

According to State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed a 1998 Ford Taurus SE being operated by Evelyn Abnee (87) of Carlisle, KY, was traveling on KY 32 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 68. State Police say John Jayne Jr. (47) of Beaver Ohio, was traveling on U.S. 68 in a 2019 International LT tractor trailer. Acccording to KSP, Jayne was not able to avoid striking Abnee’s vehicle as it pulled into his path. Abnee was pronounced deceased at the scene by Nicholas County Coroner’s Office.