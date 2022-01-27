Kentucky State Police closing road Monday to reconstruct collision

Accident happened Jan. 11; road shut down at U.S. 421 and Ky 840

HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police will close a Harlan County road Monday so accident reconstructionists can recreate a crash.

Troopers will shut down the roadway down at US 421 and KY 840 (Loyall cut off) for all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between 10 a.m. and noon to reconstruct a collision that occurred on January 11, 2022. All emergency vehicles will be permitted through. All other traffic will be re-routed through Ky 72 at the Dairy Queen light and Mound Street in Harlan.

Traffic coming from Ky 840 will be re-routed back through Loyall and onto Ky 413 or US 119.

Sunshine Fire Department, Harlan Fire Department, Loyall Police Department, and Harlan Police Department will help KSP with traffic control while the reconstruction takes place.