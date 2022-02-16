Kentucky State Police Charges Boyd Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 16, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Trevor Zachariah Smith, 20, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Smith was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Ashland on February 15, 2022. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Smith is currently charged with 15 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of twelve in a sexual performance. These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to ten years in prison. Smith was also charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. This charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Smith was lodged in the Boyd County Detention Center.