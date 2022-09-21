Kentucky State Police arrest mother of 14-month-old who died in Cynthiana on drug charges

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ)

9/21/22, 11:06 a.m.

Kentucky State Police have arrested the 14-month-old’s mother, Bailee Thornsbury, after they say they found narcotics in the home.

Thornsbury is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

KSP says more charges could follow pending the coroner’s report, which has not been released yet.

9/20/22, 1:41 p.m.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning.

According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.

Search warrants were received and crews are working to figure out what happened. They could not confirm if foul play was involved or the child’s cause of death.