Kentucky State Parks to host Thanksgiving Day meals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen of Kentucky’s state parks are hosting Thanksgiving Day dinners for the public.

The dinner includes a choice of ham or turkey, three sides and a dessert.

The parks hosting dinner are Barren River Lake, Bluelicks Battlefield, Carter Caves, Cumberland Falls, Dale Hollow Lake, General Butler, Greenbo Lake, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Natural Bridge, Pennyrile Forest, Pine Mountain and Rough River Dam. Each dinner will be served buffet-style except for Lake Barkley, which will be plated.

Prices range from $20-24 for adults and $10-12 for children.

Dinners are by reservation only. Click here for phone numbers for each state park to set your time and to see the full dinner menu.