Kentucky Soybean Association thanks lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Soybean Association took the chance Thursday to say ‘thanks’ to state lawmakers.

The association says providing lunch to legislators is the least they can do to show them how much they appreciate the support shown to farmers.

“Everybody in the state of Kentucky farms differently. There’s not a one size fits all for everybody’s farming operation,” says Brent Gatton, President of the Kentucky Soybean Association. “So we’re here to thank each, our representatives individually and as a whole, for us to be able to produce, in our opinion, one of the world’s safest food supplies.

The Kentucky Soybean Association says the event also helped raise awareness for all the uses of soy, some not commonly known, like being an ingredient in tennis shoes, marshmallows and concrete sealers.