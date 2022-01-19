Kentucky softball slotted 20th in first D1Softball top-25 Poll

After making it to Super Regionals last year, Wildcats look for more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Softball team will start the 2022 season ranked No. 20 in the D1Softball top-25 rankings, one of three major national rankings used by the NCAA Softball community. The Wildcats will begin the season inside the top-25 for the 13th-straight season under head coach Rachel Lawson.

Kentucky went 43-16 a year ago, making it out of the 2021 Lexington Regional by defeating Notre Dame two times on elimination Sunday before falling out of the NCAA Tournament in the Super Regional round to No. 3 Alabama on the road in Tuscaloosa.

Oklahoma, the defending national champions, start the 2022 season in the pole position, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma State, UCLA and Florida in the top five. The Southeastern Conference led the way with eight teams ranked inside the top-25 preseason poll, more than any other conference in the nation.

Kentucky is slated to play No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 10 Missouri, No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 12 Michigan, No. 15 Arizona, No. 17 LSU and No. 24 Liberty this season, with 18 games coming against the preseason top-25 powered by D1Softball.

UK’s games against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 10 Missouri and No. 12 Michigan are all at John Cropp Stadium and fans from Big Blue Nation can see them all by purchasing season tickets, which are now on sale through the UKathletics.com/tickets ticket portal. Season tickets start at $53 with the UK Softball home opener slated for March 4 against No. 12 Michigan in the 2-22 John Cropp Classic.