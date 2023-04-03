Kentucky severe weather survivor grateful ‘God spared her’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — “I was praying to myself, Lord let me get out of here to get me some help,” Nadiya Raheem said.

Raheem says prayers and quick thinking are what kept her alive late Friday night after mother nature showed her wrath and sent a tree crashing into her house close to the University of Louisville campus.

“I was laying on my couch and watching TV. It was raining and a bolt of lightning struck a tree and it fell in my living room and came through my window. I was trapped in my living room,” she said.

Raheem said the tree landed on her right leg and pinned her to the couch.

“It was scary. It was like something in a movie. I was terrified.”

She said she called 911 and then literally crawled her way to safety so first responders could rescue her.

“I had to try to roll up from underneath the tree because I was pushed up in between the tree and the couch had me pinned down so I had to roll up from under there and crawl to my backdoor because I could not get out my front door because it was covered in tree limbs.”

The incident left Raheem with a fractured leg and wearing a brace. A story of survival she feels couldn’t have happened without a higher power.

“I’m totally grateful God spared me at the end of the day. That’s all I’m glad for is that I’m alive and here and God, I guess it’s just nothing but God.”