Kentucky School for the Deaf celebrates 200 years

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville is celebrating it’s bicentennial this year.

The school- holding many events, galas, and other celebrations this week. On Sunday, many former students and current staff were in Nicholasville for a special church service at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church. Hundreds of people came out to honor the deaf community and the school, which is located in Danville.

The school was the first state supported deaf school established west of the Allegheny Mountains providing access to deaf education to a region for the first time.

“Back then they really emphasized lip reading and just being taught orally. And how to speak if you were deaf. And that brought about a ton of frustrations in the deaf community. It was really difficult. But then later during the years, we were exposed to sign language and learning how to communicate in our own language. And it really just opened our eyes to the world of sign language,” says Archie Harris, a former student and teacher of the school.

In the beginning, the school introduced American sign language to students, which helped them overcome barriers.

“I’m just very thankful for KSD and that I had access to that in ’76. And I first started out going to public school and I had no way to communicate with the teachers or the students around me. And when I first entered KSD, I remember being shocked when i got to see our language, sign language for the first time. And to slowly be able to pick that up and improve in my education because of that access and communication being taught to me,” says another former student.

Hundreds came from across the country for the week long 200th anniversary celebration, which wrapped up during Sunday’s service. During the service, April was recognized as Deaf Education Month in Kentucky. A Senate resolution and proclamation was presented, which will be hung inside the school.. The proclamation marked the school’s 200 years of educating and supporting the deaf community. Some Kentucky state lawmakers attended the service.

For former teacher Ginger Mitchell, the service and celebration helps put a spotlight on a community she says is often overlooked.

“Honestly, just watching this take place, I just feel so honored. Over the years. I feel like not many people have recognized us. The hearing world hasn’t been very aware but I feel like we’re changing that. We’re changing the narrative now. I feel such pride knowing that we’ve been honored for today and this was such a wonderful celebration that we had here in our church,” says Mitchell.

