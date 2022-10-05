Kentucky Rising concert to be livestreamed for $20, with proceeds going to flood relief too

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Rising benefit concert, featuring Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam, will be livestreamed so you can watch from home if you aren’t able to make it in person.

Veeps, a streaming service, is offering the livestreamed version of the concert for $20 — and livestream proceeds go to the flood relief, too.

The special concert, coming to Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11, will donate 100% of net proceeds to support flood relief and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Rising fund, which comes from the concert proceeds, will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge.

Tickets went live in mid-September and as of publishing time, about 150 tickets are left, according to Ticketmaster.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.