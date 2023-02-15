Kentucky Right to Life opposes bill that could criminalize women for abortions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Right to Life is “concerned” about a newly proposed bill that would allow women to be charged with homicide for having an abortion.

In a Wednesday statement, Kentucky Right to Life said while its anti-abortion stance remains, it “[has] never advocated” for laws that would penalize women.

“Kentucky Right to Life and all the mainstream prolife organizations have a long history of supporting legislative measures to end abortion. We have never advocated for laws that would penalize women,” the organization said.

House Bill 300, filed Tuesday by Republican Rep. Emily Callaway, would let the state prosecute a person for criminal homicide if they get an illegal abortion. Abortion is currently banned in Kentucky, with minimal exceptions for life-threatening health risks.

“…we are greatly concerned that under the proposed legislation all parties to the abortion, including the mother of the child, would face criminal charges,” the organization said, adding that they “oppose any legislative and policy initiatives” that criminalize women who seek abortions.

Shortly after Kentucky Right to Life’s statement, Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued one similar.

“While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women. Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges,” he told ABC 36. “It’s my hope that the men and women of our General Assembly will not pass House Bill 300.”