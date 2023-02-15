Bill would make prosecuting abortions as homicide legal in Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new bill filed in the state House Tuesday could make it legal to prosecute abortions as homicides in Kentucky if passed.

The Courier Journal reported that GOP Rep. Emily Callaway filed House Bill 300, which would let the state prosecute a person for criminal homicide if they get an illegal abortion. Abortion is banned in Kentucky, with minimal exceptions only for life-threatening health risks.

Heather Gatnarek, the ACLU of Kentucky’s senior staff attorney, told the paper that HB 300 is “absurd and offensive and dangerous” adding, “it’s just so far afield from what we know Kentuckians want and what they need. We know people still need access to abortions.”

Callaway’s office declined to respond to the paper for comment.