Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony

Six inductees added in the 2022 class at the Hall of Fame's 20th anniversary ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Six new inductees join the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame for its 20th anniversary.

The 2022 class includes Randall Cobb, George Wilson, Reggie Swinton, Lee Calland, Steve Ortmayer, and Elbert Nickel. The induction ceremony will be broadcast on WTVQ ABC 36 at 8 p.m. June 25.

The Hall of Fame grew out of a desire to bring current and former pro football players from Kentucky together to host football clinics for children and has evolved into a celebration and benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of the Bluegrass. In honor of our 20th anniversary, all the Hall of Famers who attended were presented with a custom made “Purple Blazer” adorned with a Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame patch.