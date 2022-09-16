Kentucky partnering with 5 states for drug interdiction project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is partnering with five other state agencies in a drug enforcement campaign.

The 6-State Trooper Project is aimed at focusing on drug interdiction. The effort by all six agencies began Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18.

Other agencies involved include Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police.