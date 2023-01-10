Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates saves nearly 600 lives in 2022, a new record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates broke its record of saving lives in 2022, saving nearly 600 across the state.

According to a press release, last year, 778 organ and tissue donors saved those nearly 600 lives — a 23 percent increase in organ donation compared to 2021 and the most lives saved in any year so far.

“Registering as an organ donor is a selfless act, yet our communities repeatedly prove that our hearts are as big as our spirits,” said Julie Bergin, KODA president and CEO. “Without the gift of life, nearly 600 lives could have been lost last year. These donors, and the continued increase in the number registering to donate, heroically continue to help shrink the list of those waiting for a transplant.”

Partnerships with 112 hospitals and area transplant centers helped support KODA’s efforts.

KODA adds that the number of people waiting for a transplant still far exceeds the available number of organs, tissues and corneas. There are 1,032 people in Kentucky waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and thousands of others who will be in need of a tissue or cornea transplant this year.

If you’d like to become a donor, you can register online at registerme.ky.org.