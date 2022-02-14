Kentucky native signs National Anthem during Super Bowl

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky native represented the Bluegrass State at the Super Bowl Sunday night with a sign language performance of the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful”.

Actress Sandra Mae Frank graduated from the Kentucky School for the Deaf. Her ASL performance during Sunday’s halftime show was seen by millions of people.

Frank shared a video ahead of the show on Twitter from NAD, the nation’s premier civil rights organization for deaf and hard of hearing individuals. In it, you can see Frank signing her excitement and ways people can watch.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted about Frank, saying in part, “As Virginia has taught us, there is nothing more important than inclusion.”

We're excited to watch Sandra Mae Frank, a graduate of @KentuckyDeaf, who will be doing an ASL performance of tonight's halftime show. As Virginia has taught us, there is nothing more important than inclusion, and Sandra Mae is ensuring that happens tonight! — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 13, 2022

Virginia Moore serves as the governor’s ASL translator and was recognized as Kentucky’s Communicator of the Year for 2021.

