Kentucky native named “World’s Best Bricklayer” after winning national competition

From Owen County, Stamper works with a company out of Lexington. He got interested in bricklaying competitions about five years ago and says he's been trying to win one ever since.

LAS VEGAS, Nv (WTVQ)- Cole Stamper has worked in the masonry industry for 23 years, but it wasn’t until recently that he decided to put his skills to the test.

“It’s really hard,” Stamper said.

After winning a qualifying regional event in August, Stamper and his competition partner Jeff Becker were entered into the prestigious Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 in Las Vegas. The event took place on January 19th, and brought elite winners from across the country to compete.

The goal is to lay as many bricks as fast as possible, while limiting the errors.

“You have a mason and a tender that supplies me with the mortar and the brick. We have it set up and we start with. And once they say go, I start laying, and my tender, Jeff Becker, he’s out of Dry Ridge, Kentucky. He keeps the mortar coming to me and keeps my brick moved up. And we try to work together to make it all happen,” Stamper said.

The duo made it happen by winning the whole competition. They tallied a whopping 760 bricks in one hour, with zero penalties.

“It’s very difficult because you’re moving so fast that there’s a little bit of luck involved,” Stamper said. “But that’s why you practice, to get your rhythm, your strategy, if you will, and just go through those motions and hope it all works out.”

Stamper won the title of “World’s Best Bricklayer,” a brand new Ford F250, and thousands of dollars in prizes and cash. Stamper says it was a feeling unlike any other.

“It was amazing. You know, it’s something I’ve been working towards or trying to do for a few years now. And just to have it all come together is amazing, just an amazing feeling,” Stamper said.

Stamper is now automatically entered in other competitions, but he’s putting off thinking about that for now.

“Right now, I’m gonna try to let this soak in that I won it, and enjoy the new truck that I won,” Stamper said.