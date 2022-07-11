Accused gunman involved in Floyd County Shooting faces 20+ charges

Currently Lance Storz is facing charges for murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment but court officials say there could be more

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday the man accused of killing three police officers on June 30th, was indicted by a grand jury. Lance Storz was scheduled to appear in Floyd County District Court for a preliminary hearing. Instead, a four-page indictment was handed down. Storz is now facing 20 charges including murder, attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

As ABC 36 News has reported, state police say officers tried to serve Storz with an emergency protective order, but were met with gunfire. Floyd County sheriff john hunt calling it an ambush — saying the standoff with officers lasted several hours. Three officers would die in that shooting including Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg police captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg police officer Jacob Chaffins along with police k-9 Drago.

Storz had a not guilty plea entered for him during his first court appearance July 1-st.

As for what comes next, the commonwealth attorney says it should include weighing the options for the death penalty if Storz is convicted.

“There’s just a tremendous amount of evidence that has to be gone through. We’re talking about guns, ballistic evidence, witness interviews, electronic evidence things have to be sent off to the lab. I understand what the public is saying because we know what happened but that’s not how the investigation approached the case and its not how we approach it,” says Brent Turner, the Commonwealth Attorney for Floyd County.

County Attorney, Keith Bartley, who was one of two hundred witnesses on June 30th believes Storz is a case that has earned the death penalty.

“The impact not just on the three people that he murdered..And make no doubt there’s no question about his guilt..He has admitted his guilt and so if you ask me do I think the death penalty is appropriate from the prospective of not being the prosecutor in that case..I absolutely do believe the death penalty is appropriate,” says Bartley.

Lance Storz is expected to appear in court virtually on Tuesday in Floyd County for an initial appearance. He is still being held on a multi-million dollar bond.