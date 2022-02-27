“Kentucky Love” event raises money for tornado relief efforts

Dozens of people showed up for the event at the Grand Reserve, to help support the tornado relief efforts. Tickets were $35.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) Western Kentucky tornado victims were front and center Saturday night during a “Kentucky Love” event in downtown Lexington.

The event included a fashion show, several live bands, and a d.j, along with bar specials.

Organizers say they were thinking of a way to give back, and hoped that by putting on a bigger event like this, that more people would be willing to contribute.

“They’re still hurting over there. They still need help. So we wanted to do what we could. Me and my company, Miraage Entertainment, partnered with Jill here at the Grand Reserve, to really help back and give back to those who are still in need,” said performer and organizer Ian Gabriel.

Gabriel says he’s planning more events for the future. If you’d like to learn more information about Miraage, click here.