Kentucky Lottery to give away free Powerball tickets in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the Powerball jackpot swells to $1.5 billion, Kentucky Lottery officials are giving away a limited number of Powerball tickets in Frankfort on Friday.

The $1.5 billion is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, only behind the record $1.586 billion in 2016.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the Kroger located at 1309 US Highway 127 S in Frankfort from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. You may begin to line up for a ticket at 10 a.m.