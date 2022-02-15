Kentucky leads nation in deaths from child abuse

An organization of court appointed, child-focused advocates needs more volunteers.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Shelbyville, parents are charged with criminal abuse in the death of their four-month old baby boy. Unfortunately, that is an all too common headline as Kentucky leads the nation in child abuse deaths, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) which works with child victims.

While child abuse is a heart-wrenching topic, statistics show it’s something Kentucky sees a lot of. State Senator Ralph Alvarado says seeing Kentucky rank like this for three years in a row is embarrassing. It’s led to the introduction of bills in the state legislature to combat the problem.

“My hope is that the bills that are introduced will bring Kentucky out of this position we’ve been in, of being the #1 state in the country for child abuse and deaths from child abuse,” says Brittney Thomas, CASA advocate. “My hope is that all legislation is focused on the protection of children for abuse and neglect.”

CASA advocates are appointed by judges to look out for an abused or neglected child. CASA says unlike lawyers and social workers, they don’t have to focus on anyone but the child.

“I’ve seen the demand for CASA change significantly as more and more kids, unfortunately, come into the system,” says Thomas.

CASA says it operates on a volunteer basis and numbers are low. CASA of Lexington serves six counties in central Kentucky- Fayette, Woodford, Bourbon, Scott, Jessamine and Garrard. It says it’s only able to help around 20% of the kids in need in this area.

“What we often hear is people say ‘oh no, not in my backyard, not in Lexington’, but in reality, absolutely,” says Melynda Jamison, executive director for CASA of Lexington. “Child abuse is an issue in all 120 of our counties.”

CASA says solving this statewide problem is not an overnight fix. It requires funding and Kentuckians working together to fight it.

“We truly believe that for every child that we break the cycle of abuse and neglect, that they will go on to serve and provide in their own home for their own children,” says Jamison.

If you’re interested in getting involved with CASA, there are a lot of different opportunities available from fundraising events to becoming a volunteer. Go to the CASA of Lexington website HERE for more information or call the office at (859)246-4313.