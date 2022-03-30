Kentucky lawmakers reveal spending plan, pass tax measure

Legislation approved Tuesday phases out individual income taxes and extends the state sales tax to more services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have released a spending plan calling for big pay raises for state employees.

And they passed a measure aimed at phasing out individual income taxes.

The actions Tuesday came as lawmakers tried to wrap up work on priority bills.

The proposed two-year state budget would pump money into renovations at state parks and increase spending for K-12 schools.

Legislative leaders negotiated the revised spending plan.

Lawmakers later gave final passage to a proposal that could fundamentally change Kentucky’s tax code.

The legislation aims to phase out individual income taxes and extend the state sales tax to more services.