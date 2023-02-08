Kentucky Jewish Council reports more than 30 antisemitic incidents in KY in 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – 32. That’s the number of antisemitic incidents the Kentucky Jewish Council reports took place in Kentucky last year.

“And they had more reported incidents in 2022 than 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 combined,” said Rabbi Shlomo Livtin, Chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council.

Several allegations listed in the report include antisemitic tweets from a Kentucky congressman, an attempted assassination of a Jewish Mayoral Candidate, Craig Greenberg in Louisville, threats against synagogues in Lexington, and offensive speeches about Jewish women made by a state representative.

“Did you know that a Jewish woman has less cancer of the cervix than any other race in this country or this world and why is that? Because Jewish women only have 1 sex partner” said state representative Danny Bentley back

There were also threats of violence against Jewish students and leaders, among many others.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin is the chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council. He says it hurts to see this kind of hate.

“I am an extremely proud Kentuckian and although these numbers are horrifying, Kentucky is not the issue. This is a global issue, it’s a societal issue that we all need to face. It’s incredibly painful to see antisemitism in the paper I grew up with, it’s incredibly painful to see it in Louisville, Lexington, Kentucky cities, in the place that I love” said Rabbi Litvin.

In 2021 Kentucky adopted the International holocaust remembrance alliance’s definition of antisemitism which included accusing Jewish people of exaggerating the holocaust, being more loyal to Israel, using symbols associated with antisemitism, holocaust denial, and more.

Litvin says this was a huge step made by the state, but there’s still more that can be done

“Codifying that adoption would be a positive step. There is a bill this year of the BDS movement, one of the most antisemitic movements across the country. Making sure that Kentucky in no way endorses that movement. And, engaging with the Jewish community and ensuring those voices are heard would be a positive step for Kentucky to take” said Rabbi Litvin.

Rabbi Litvin also added that education is another step that can be taken to help people better understand the Jewish community. He says the Jewish Council is more than willing to sit down with even more lawmakers to discuss the report.

(ORIGINAL STORY 02/07/2023))

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Jewish Council is set to present its first-ever Report on Antisemitism in Frankfort Wednesday, which highlights “skyrocketing” rates of incidents last year.

The report, which lists over 30 antisemitism incidents in 2022, will be presented to legislators and representatives from the governor’s and attorney general’s offices, according to Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, chairman of the Kentucky Jewish Council.

“We have seen a horrifying rise in Jew hatred, both across the country and right here in Kentucky,” said Litvin. “From the shocking attempted murder of a Jewish candidate for office to repeated issues in the political spectrum, Kentucky has made far too many headlines for the wrong reasons this year.”

The report was created to educate community leaders on issues facing the state and how to address them, Litvin said.

To view the report, click here.