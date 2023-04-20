Kentucky Humane Society heads to Eastern Ky. to help shelters impacted by 2022 flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Humane Society is headed to Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning to continue to help shelters and animals impacted by July 2022’s deadly flooding.

KHS plans to visit the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter and Floyd County Animal Shelter, which, like many rural shelters across the state, are “severely overcrowded.”

The shelter is bringing medical, shelter and cleaning supplies.

Staff will help clean shelters, provide free spay/neuter surgeries and bring homeless animals from KRASS to KHS to free up space.

If you’d like to donate to support KHS, head here: https://bit.ly/40oaVWr