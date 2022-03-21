Kentucky House OKs bill to set flat tax rate for parimutuel wagers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky House has passed a bill setting a flat tax rate for every parimutuel wager placed in a state known as the world’s horse capital.

The House sent the measure to the Senate on a 66-29 vote Monday.

The bill would keep the tax rate unchanged for slots-style historical horse racing machines.

Critics say that’s a bad deal for the state. Rep. Lisa Willner says the tax rate is “outrageously low” on the fast-proliferating machines.

The bill would set a 1.5% tax rate on all parimutuel bets.

The state currently has different tax rates for various forms of wagering.