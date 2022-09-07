Kentucky Honor Flight welcomed to Washington, D.C.

Kentucky Honor Flight

Kentucky Honor Flight

Kentucky Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) — Kentucky World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans traveling on an Honor Flight were greeted in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) was there to meet the veterans at the World War II Memorial at the capital.

“It was a privilege to meet some of our nation’s heroes as they visited their memorials,” said Paul in a press release. “While we can never fully repay them for the sacrifices they, their families, and fellow service members made, special days like these give us a chance to show them that we will never forget.”

Kentucky veterans traveled from cities across the Commonwealth including Beaver Dam, Benton, Bowling Green, Brandenburg, Campbellsville, Cecilia, Crestwood, Danville, Hardinsburg, Henderson, Hodgenville, Hopkinsville, LaGrange, Lawrenceburg, Lebanon, Leitchfield, Louisville, Midway, Mt. Washington, Murray, Nortonville, Oakland, Owensboro, Paducah, Radcliff, Reynolds Station, Shelbyville, Simpsonville, Smithfield, Vine Grove and Whitesville.

This Honor Flight provided a free trip for 82 veterans. In addition to visiting the World War II Memorial, the veterans also toured the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Marine Corps War Memorial and the Air Force Memorial.