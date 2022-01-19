Kentucky gymnastics faces Alabama in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – The Kentucky Gymnastics team will head south to Tuscaloosa, Alabama this weekend to compete in its first Southeastern Conference meet of the 2022 season Friday night against the Crimson Tide.

The meet will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will be shown live on the SEC Network, ESPN3 and the ESPN app with Alex Perlman and Samantha Peszek on the call from Coleman Coliseum. Live stats for the meet will be available on RollTide.com. Friday night serves as Alabama’s home opening meet.

Kentucky is 1-0 on the season after a 196.525 performance on Excite Night last week to open its 2022 campaign. The Wildcats started the night with a strong performance on vault, counting five scores of 9.800 or better and didn’t let their foots off the gas petal all night inside Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center in front of over 9,000 fans.

All-American Raena Worley won her seventh-career all-around title with a 39.650 performance Friday night paced by a 9.925 on floor to cap off Excite Night. Worley had a 9.9 on vault, 9.95 on bars and 9.875 on beam, winning all four apparatuses in the competition.

Worley shared the floor crown with Hailey Davis , who was in the fifth position on floor and went 9.95 as the Wildcats closed the night with back-to-back 9.95’s to score a 49.150.

Alabama is 0-2 on the season with road losses at Oklahoma and Florida to begin the year. The Tide led by eighth-year head coach Dana Duckworth went 195.875 against the Sooners to start the season before logging a 196.525 against second-ranked Florida last weekend on ABC in Gainesville. Alabama’s meet against UK is its second of three SEC meets in a row for the Tide.