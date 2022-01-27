Kentucky Equine Education Project spreads awareness to Legislators

The primary goal of keep is to advocate for the industry and bring awareness.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Horse industry officials gathered in Frankfort Thursday for the annual ‘KEEP’ day Kentucky Equine Education Project event.

KEEP day is a way for the organization and those in the industry to speak to legislators about the importance of horses to legislative districts and the States economy.

Whether it be about tourism and recreation, racing, or non racing breeds.

Executive Vice President Elisabeth Jensen says there are horses in every single county of Kentucky, and not just the thoroughbred industry, and not just race horses…there are horse shows and trail horses with people involved in horses all across the state.

“It’s just very important that legislatures know, that they are aware that this isn’t just a hobby, it’s something that has significant impact on our State”

The primary goal of keep is to advocate for the industry and bring awareness.