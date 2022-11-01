Kentucky EDS helps return missing American flags to Florida veteran

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fl. (WTVQ) — It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, and Kentucky’s Emergency Disaster Service is still helping in Port Charlotte.

A few days ago, EDS was able to help return two missing American flags to a veteran.

Kentucky’s EDS says a New York fire department, a battalion chief from North Carolina and the EDS teamed up to help former Army sergeant Ed Hill by returning his flags.

Hill’s entire neighborhood was destroyed in the hurricane.

The two flags were found on Fort Meyers island and then cleaned before being presented to Hill.

As it turns out, Hill’s wife is from Breathitt County and had family impacted by recent flooding in eastern Kentucky in late July.